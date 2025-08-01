TWICE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and KATSEYE to take over Lollapalooza Chicago: Here’s when, where and how to watch live

TWICE is all set to rule the 2025 Lollapalooza stage this week! The 4-day event began on Thursday, July 31, and is all set to continue till Sunday, August 3. With their first headliner gig at the US music festival, the girl group is looking to widen its influence further and have a jolly good time! That’s not all for the K-pop fans in town as boy group BOYNEXTDOOR and the Dream Academy girls, KATSEYE, will also take to the stage this weekend. Tickets for the Grant Park event can be found on the event’s official website, but Hulu will be streaming it live!

Here’s how you can catch all the performances live from the comfort of your home

The shows will begin each day at 4:05 p.m. CT (2:05 pm PT, 5:05 pm ET), and fans can tune into Hulu, Hulu + Live TV or Disney+, Hulu Bundle (only for subscribers) to check out the livestreams.

The full lineup of headliners goes as follows: Tyler, The Creator and Luke Combs on Thursday (July 31), Olivia Rodrigo and Korn on Friday (August 1), Rüfüs Du Sol and TWICE on Saturday (August 2), and lastly, Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky on Sunday (August 3).

When to watch TWICE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and KATSEYE

K-pop fans can check out TWICE on August 2, as well as BOYNEXTDOOR and KATSEYE on the last day of the festival, August 3.

TWICE will take to the stage as day 3 headliners at 8:30 pm CT for an hour and a half-long set on the Bud Light stage. The livestream can be checked out on Channel 2 of Hulu at 10:40 pm ET, 9:40 pm CT, 7:40 pm PT.

On the following day, BOYNEXTDOOR will be up at 2:15 to 3:15 pm CT at the Lakeshore set (livestream at 5:40 pm ET, 4:40 pm CT, 2:40 pm PT), followed by KATSEYE’s set at 3:15 to 4 pm CT at the T-Mobile stage (livestream on Channel 1 at 6:50 pm ET, 5:50 pm CT, 3:50 pm PT).

