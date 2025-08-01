EL CAPITXN calls SUGA his ‘unrequited love’, reveals BTS member’s hilarious reaction to ‘I love you’ drunk text

SUGA is known to be kind towards his friends, but not overly affectionate. In fact, the occasions where he has initiated skipship towards fellow BTS members are very rare to find. That does not mean he’s not close to them, however. One to choose words for expressing his fondness, fans are aware of how he dotes over his close people. Among many, one of his well-known friendships outside his team is with DJ and record producer EL CAPITXN. During a recent livestream, Jang Yijeong replied to a fan’s comment about hugging his bestie Min Yoongi, declaring his unrequited love for him.

EL CAPITXN's unrequited love for SUGA

When a fan told EL CAPITXN that they loved SUGA more than they loved him, and asked him to hug the rapper in their stead, thanking him for taking care of the star, he said, “Every time I do it, it takes me a lot of courage to hug Yoongi because he doesn’t really like such actions (skinship). He’s not fond of being touched by others. So, I’d have to muster up the courage to hug him each time. One time when I was drunk, I sent him a text message saying: ‘Yoongi, I love you’ but I didn’t get a good response," breaking into a fit of laughter.

Adding how his one-sided love for the BTS star was tough, he made a remark, “That’s how life is, isn’t it?” Same-aged friends, EL CAPITXN, even joined SUGA on his D-DAY tour as a DJ, where he had the opportunity to showcase his skills and declare his love, a sight deeply enjoyed by fans.

EL CAPITXN, being an in-house producer at HYBE, has credits in many songs of BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN as well as outside artists including SUNMI, Eric Nam, PLAVE, tripleS, NCT U, BAEKHYUN, ZEROBASEONE, ARTMS, Doyoung, UNIS, STAY C, Jung Yong Hwa, Paul Kim, NOWZ, WHIB, BEWAVE, and Melody Day. Recently, he was also involved in the creation of the group AHOF, for which he has written multiple songs. Notably, he has also contributed in many tracks for SUGA, including Daechwita, Life Goes On and more on his D-2 and D-Day albums.

