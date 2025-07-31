When Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood refused to shake hands with RCB fan, here's what happened next

It is always a big deal for fans to meet their idols. But sometimes, the meetings don’t go as expected. Well, one such fan moment is going viral on social media, where a popular Australian cricketer and RCB player, Josh Hazlewood, refused to shake hands with a fan and moved away. This left the fan disheartened, and the comments section buzzing with reactions.

Fan interaction with Josh Hazlewood

In the video that has surfaced on social media, we can see a fan dressed in an RCB jersey and standing in the walkway waiting for his idol. It is at that moment that we can see Josh Hazlewood arriving. He can be seen wearing white shorts and beige colored sleeveless tee. The moment he passes by the fan, we hear an exchange of ‘Hi’ between them. But when the fan extends his hand for a shake, the cricketer simply waves at him and moves away.

Sharing this moment on his Instagram page, the fan wrote, “One moment. One request. A handshake and an autograph. Hazelwood said no to both. Guess not every fan moment ends with a smile. I'm still an RCB fan... waiting to witness Hazelwood play for RCB.”

The comments section was flooded with reactions. One of the fans wrote, “Bro he is very humble but sometimes they have some tension or maybe some urgent works so don’t mind he is really very humble person.” Another wrote, “Corona problems dude, in their country.”

Recently, Australia announced its T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa. Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood mark their return in both formats after resting out for the West Indies tour. The series, starting August 10, will commence the start of Australia’s home summer and will be played across Darwin, Cairns, and Mackay.

The team will be led by Mitchell Marsh, with neither Pat Cummins nor Mitchell Starc included. These two are getting an extended period of rest ahead of the home Test summer.

