Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ t-shirt he wore during divorce from Dhanashree Verma: ‘Muje nahi parwa kisi ki…’

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has finally addressed the viral moment when he wore a t-shirt that read “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” on the day of his final divorce hearing with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. Speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Chahal opened up about the intent behind the now-famous outfit and clarified that the message was a response to something that happened during the divorce process.

Chahal says t-shirt was a reaction, not a 'planned' statement

Yuzvendra Chahal shared that he didn’t plan to make any public statement during the divorce. However, something from Dhanashree Verma's side prompted him to respond. “Meko nahi karna tha drama, I just wanted to give one message and maine vo de diya,” he said, suggesting that the bold slogan was a way to express how he felt without causing further conflict.

“Kyunki saamne se kuch cheej hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaha ab sambhal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bas mujhe message dena tha,” Chahal added.

He also spoke briefly about the divorce settlement, calling it a difficult process. “I had signed a good deal,” Chahal said, adding that the decision to move on became easier after that point.

Chahal says he was 'faking it' on social media

Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that both he and Dhanashree Verma had decided not to reveal the issues in their marriage on social media until the divorce was finalized. When asked directly if he was faking the relationship online, Chahal responded with a simple, “Yes.”

He mentioned that the last time he saw Dhanashree was six months ago during a video call related to court proceedings. He also shared that they haven’t spoken since the 2024 World Cup.

Looking back, Chahal said he has no regrets about the effort he put into the marriage. “I gave my 100 percent,” he said, implying that he did his part to make the relationship work.

The interview marks the first time Chahal has spoken openly about his split from Dhanashree Verma. His comments have drawn new attention, especially after the bold t-shirt went viral earlier this year.

