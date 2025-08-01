How much did Vikrant Massey charge for 12th Fail? Everything we know amid actor’s 1st National Award win

Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail is known to be one of 2023’s best films. The actor, who played the role of IPS Manoj Sharma in the biopic, won his first National Award on Friday. While the actor impressed the critics and the audience with his performance in the movie, it is reported that he charged around Rs. 1-2 crore for the film.

Advertisement

The actor transitioned from a TV actor to one of the most loved movie stars. Massey, apart from the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, has starred in films like Chappak, Haseen Dilruba, The Sabarmati Report, and, most recently, in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, alongside Shanaya Kapoor.

Vikrant Massey’s net worth

Charging more than a crore for each Bollywood film that he acts in, Vikrant Massey’s net worth in 2025 is approximately Rs. 20-25 crore. The amount reflects the actor’s success in the industry, as well as brand endorsements and other investments.

Additionally, the actor owns a luxurious sea-facing residence on Madh Island, with a collection of cars, such as a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a Volvo S90, and a Maruti Swift Dzire.

What is 12th Fail about?

As for the film, 12th Fail is a biopic that tells the story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, who begins his academic journey and goes on to take the toughest competitive exam, the UPSC. The biographical film also touches on the sensitive topics of societal pressures, discrimination, and poverty. Vidhu Vinod Chopra took the director’s chair for the movie.

Advertisement

Apart from Massey, the film also stars Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Vikas Divyakirti, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, among others.

There has been buzz over the sequel to the film. However, no official confirmation of the same has been provided by the makers.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from platforms like Koimoi and Moneymint. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey reacts to claims of outsiders not getting enough opportunities in Bollywood