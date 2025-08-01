Raanjhanaa: What are the changes in AI-altered climax of Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor's movie?

Raanjhanaa (2013) starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead is back in the cinemas. The movie generated polarising reactions on its AI-altered ending. While director Aanand L Rai criticised Eros Entertainment for changing the climax without his consent, the production house remained firm and defended the decision. As the romantic drama re-released in cinemas, let's see what has changed in the film’s climax.

In a viral clip on the micro-blogging site Twitter (now X), Kundan (played by Dhanush) can be seen in the ICU room with Zoya (played by Sonam Kapoor) sitting behind him, carrying tears in her eyes. Kundan's friend Murari (Mohd Zeeshan Ayub) and Bindiya (Swara Bhaskar) are checking on him from the glass door. While in the original climax, Kundan died at this moment after a heart-wrenching monologue, the AI version showed that Kundan is still alive. The character opens his eyes and gets out of bed. Zoya, Murari, and Bindiya everyone smile and are happy to see him alive.

Though the AI-altered ending is drawing criticism from the film fraternity, the audience seems to be cheering on it. The viral clip shows the fans hooting and clapping when Kundan opens his eyes. For the unversed, it was the tragic ending of Raanjhanaa which made it so popular and a cult of modern cinema.

Aanand L Rai slams AI-altered changes in Raanjhanaa

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is strongly against the altered ending of the film and believes that the production house shouldn’t have changed the narrative by making it a happy ending.

In a social media post, the filmmaker wrote, "The past three weeks have been surreal, and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it's been done.”

He further added, “Let me say this as clearly as I can: I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made. This was never just a film to us. It was shaped by human hands, human flaws, and human feeling. What's now being circulated is not a tribute. It is a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul.”

