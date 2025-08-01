71st National Film Awards Full Winners List: Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey win Best Actor, Rani Mukerji bags Best Actress

The winners of the 71st National Awards have been announced at 6:00 PM today, August 1, 2025. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the award in the category of Best Actor in a leading role. Rani Mukerji bagged Best Actress in a leading role. The Kerala Story won the Best Direction Award, and Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery was touted as the Best Hindi Feature Film.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of 71st National Awards winners:

1. Shah Rukh Khan- Jawan and Vikrant Massey- 12th Fail (Best Actor in a leading role)

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor Award in a leading role for the Atlee directorial, Jawan. It is the first National Award of SRK's career, after 33 long years. The superstar shared the award with Vikrant Massey, who won it for his film, 12th Fail.

2. Rani Mukerji- Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (Best Actress in a leading role)

Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress Award in a leading role for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The legal drama was inspired by the real-life story of Anurup Bhattacharya and Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

3. The Kerala Story (Best Direction)

Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani, The Kerala Story bagged the award in the Best Direction category. The 2023 drama film was helmed by Sudipto Sen.

Advertisement

4. Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery (Best Hindi Feature Film)

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery bagged the award in the Best Hindi Feature Film category. The satirical comedy drama released on Netflix starred Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, and Vijay Raaz.

5. Flowering Man- Best Non-Feature Film

6. Animal- Special Mention (Re-recording mixer)

7. Dhindora Bajre Re- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Best Choreography)

8. Animal (Best Music Direction for background music)

9. Sam Bahadur (Best Makeup) and (Best Costume Designing)

10. Animal (Best Sound Design)

11. Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai (Best Dialogue Writing)

12. The Kerala Story (Best Cinematography)

13. Jawan (Best Female Playback Singer)- Shilpa Rao for Chaliya

14. Nandu & Prithvi - Hanu-Man (Best Stunt Choreography in Telugu)

15. Kasarla Shyam - Balagam (Best Lyrics-Telugu)

16. GV Prakash Kumar- Vaathi (Best Music Direction- Tamil)

17. Mohandas (Best Production Designer- Malayalam)

18. Midhun Murali - Pookkalam (Best Editing-Malayalam)

19. Sai Rajesh Neelam & Ramkumar Balakrishnan- Baby & Parking (Best Screenplay [Telugu & Tamil])

Advertisement

20. PVNS Rohit- Baby Premisthunna (Best Male Singer)

21. Sukriti Veni Bandreddi (Sukumar's daughter) - Gandhi Tatha Chettu (Best Child Artist)

22. Bhagavanth Kesari (Best Telugu film)

23. Parking (Best Tamil film)

24. Ullozhukku (Best Malayalam film)

25. Kandeelu (Best Kannada film)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.