Yuzvendra Chahal admits ‘close friend’ RJ Mahvash helped him deal with depression after divorce: ‘Used to have su*cidal thoughts’

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma may have had a fairytale love story, but unfortunately, it did not end well, and the two are now divorced. The cricketer, for the first time, recently broke his silence over the same. In the interview, he even admitted to battling depression and dealing with suicidal thoughts. He also went on to credit his rumored GF, RJ Mahvash, for her support during that time.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s mental turmoil after divorce from Dhanashree Verma

Talking to Raj Shamani in his podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal confessed that his divorce left him dealing with depression for 4-5 months. He further revealed having anxiety attacks and said that only his close friends know about it. The cricketer admitted having suicidal thoughts as his mind had completely stopped working, and he did not share it with anyone as he did not want to gain sympathy.

Yuzvendra Chahal on RJ Mahvash supporting him during his tough phase

Chahal also mentioned that before this podcast, he had never spoken about his mental health publicly, as it is not easy to discuss and he didn’t know who to turn to. However, he credits close friends RJ Mahvash and Pratik Pawar for always supporting him. “ I didn’t want to share it with my family because I didn’t want to bother them. So, my close friends really helped me during this period. They were with me," he said.

Yuzvendra Chahal reveals why his marriage to Dhanashree Verma didn't work out

In the same interview, he also opened up on what went wrong in his marriage with Dhanashree Verma. Calling marriage a 'compromise,' Yuzvendra highlighted that not being able to give time worsened the scenario. Meanwhile, he also mentioned that while both partners need to compromise, many times their natures don't fit in, which leads to a clash.

Talking more about his divorce, he shed light on how it became difficult for him to give time because of the drama that surrounded him back then. "Jab woh roz hona start ho jaata hai na, fir banda kehta hai chhoro (When it starts happening every day, then one says to leave it)," concluded the cricketer.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, if you or your loved ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse, then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

