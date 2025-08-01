71st National Film Awards: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kersari bags Best Telugu Film, Tamil movie Parking shines

The 71st National Film Awards are finally here, with several South Indian films shining bright. As Nandamuri Balakrishnan starrer Bhagavanth Kesari bagged the Best Telugu film, Malayalam actress Urvashi won the award for Best Supporting Actress for Ullozhukku.

Moreover, actors Vijayaraghavan (Pookkalam) and MS Bhaskar (Parking) won the award for Best Supporting Actor.

71st National Awards for South Indian films:

Best Telugu film - Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil film - Parking

Best Malayalam film - Ullozhukku

Best Kannada film - Kandeelu: The Ray of Hope

Best Stunt Choreography - Nandu & Prithvi - HanuMan (Telugu)

Best Lyrics - Kasarla Shyam - Balagam (Telugu)

Best Music Direction - GV Prakash Kumar - Vaathi (Tamil)

Best Production Designer - Mohandas - 2018 (Malayalam)

Best Editing - Midhun Murali - Pookkalam (Malayalam)

Best Screenplay - Baby (Telugu) - Sai Rajesh Neelam & Parking (Tamil) - Ramkumar Balakrishnan

Best Male Playback Singer - Baby (Premisthunna) - PVNS Rohit

Best Child Artist - Sukriti Veni Bandreddi (director Sukumar's daughter) - Gandhi Tatha Chettu (Telugu)

Best Supporting Actress - Urvashi - Ullozhukku (Malayalam)

Best Supporting Actor - Vijayaraghavan - Pookkalam (Malayalam) & MS Bhaskar - Parking (Tamil)

Best Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) - HanuMan

Best South Films:

The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari is an action drama movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film portrays the story of the title character, who is the guardian Vijayalakshmi aka Viji, after her father’s death.

Respecting her father’s last wish, Neelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari (NBK) vows to make her an officer in the Indian Army, but Viji fears it. Meanwhile, an old foe, Bhagavanth’s past, returns to his life in hopes of exacting revenge.

How NBK faces his past and the process of providing courage to Vijayalakshmi form the entire story.

On the other hand, the Tamil film Parking made it big at the 71st National Awards as it became the best Tamil feature movie and paved the way for MS Bhaskar to win Best Supporting Actor.

The movie, written and directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan in his directorial debut, featured the story of Eshwar, a 28-year-old IT professional, in his rivalry with S. Ilamparuthi, the Executive Officer (EO) of Kundrathur Town Panchayat.

As both of them live in the same 2-story building, tensions arise when Eshwar uses their shared parking space. How the two men clash over escalating egos is the central focus of the movie.

Moving ahead, Ullozhukku, written and directed by Christo Tomy, is a drama flick where two individuals who are grieving the loss of a beloved are challenged with hidden secrets.

Finally, Kandeelu: The Ray of Hope is a drama movie focusing on the tale of Seeba, a farmer who wishes to own a land of his own. In hopes of making money, he sends his son abroad, only for him to lose his life.

How the family strives to bring his body back, and the hypocrisy he faces from the people he believed to be his own, form the film.

