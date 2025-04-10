Jaat Twitter Review: Is Sunny Deol starrer HIT or MISS among fans? Read these 9 tweets before watching massy actioner

After much anticipation, Sunny Deol’s long-awaited Jaat has finally made it to cinema halls today, i.e., April 10, 2025. While the excitement among fans for the film was already palpable, ardent fans quickly rushed to X after watching the film to share their reviews and experience of watching the film.

A section of internet users enjoyed Sunny Deol’s action avatar in the film, while many lauded its mass appeal. A fan, sharing his one-word review, hailed the film as "mass blockbuster" with a 4-star rating.

"#SunnyDeol roars again... A full-on mass entertainer, #Sunny's heroism, seeti-maar dialogues, Story, and zabardast action...A mass-friendly package that delivers what it promises," he wrote in the review.

Another fan gave five stars to the "superb" film and expressed his delight, stating, "Maza aagaya Ab #SunnyDeol era laut aaya hai Full family entertainer hai." Calling the film a "blockbuster," he also made a special mention of the Sorry Bol dialogue from the film.

In addition to this, a third user stated, "New generation could get surprise seeing such loud whistles & clappings on the entry of superstar #SunnyDeol in #Jaat ,wonderful atmosphere Superlative mass actions, fantastic performances by Sunny sir & #RandeepHooda makes it a Masaledar watch."

A user exclaimed, "Pure mental mass movie, Sunny Deol performance topnotch and USP of this movie is dialogues and action complete entertainer from side don't miss."

Furthermore, another tweet by a user read, "#Jaat - a full-on mass entertainer! Sunny Deol’s action packs a punch, Randeep Hooda shines as the villain. the dialogues and thrills make it paisa vasool. Perfect for single-screen fans!"

In addition to this, a user praised watching the film shared, "First Half Excellent, You Have Seen 80s 90s Sunny Deol Is Back in Action Avtar, Story wise Screenplay Good, Bgm Feel Goosebumps."

Meanwhile, a disappointed user didn’t mince his words and wrote, "This isn’t a movie. It’s a 2-hour hostage situation with popcorn. Gave it 0.5 stars because 0 wasn’t an option. Burn the reel. Disaster loading."

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat, led by Sunny Deol, also features Viineet Kumar Singh, Randeep Hooda, Ramya Krishnan, and more in key roles.

