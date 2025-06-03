Is Dhanashree Verma closing the door on love after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal? 5 BIG revelations made by her

Dhanashree Verma's personal life made the headlines after she and Yuzvendra Chahal announced their divorce. Recently, the dancer opened up on how she copes with misleading narratives and the constant scrutiny she faced in the tough times. Further, Verma also explained whether she is open to giving love a second chance, months after her separation from Yuzvendra. So, here are some major revelations that Dhanashree made about her life.

Advertisement

1. Talking to Etimes, Dhanashree Verma got candid about how she dealt with narratives that didn't reflect the truth about her personal life crisis. "None of it reflects who I am, and I don't engage with it because I know my values, my upbringing, and the kind of person I am", she said.

2. Revealing the values that have always kept her moving in life, the former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant mentioned self-growth, self-love, and discipline. Dhanashree said that her belief lies in maintaining grace and dignity. The choreographer stressed how she believes that focusing on negativity hampers growth, and the same energy can be invested in making every day better.

3. She further added that dance has been her anchor as she coped with personal challenges. Crediting her work for helping her feel peaceful and positive, the choreographer remarked, "There's hardly any time to sit still and I wouldn't want it any other way." The social media personality added that she has so much on her plate, whether creating music, working on songs or spending quality moments with her family.

Advertisement

4. In the same interview, Dhanashree reacted to whether she is open to giving love a second chance. She expressed that such aspects cannot be planned. "You can’t decide whether you’ll fall in love today or a year from now. Love is an entirely different entity," added Verma. The choreographer asserted that keeping her career in focus matters most to her.

5. Calling herself a 'deeply spiritual person', Dhanashree told Etimes that the reason behind her being grounded is her faith in God and the universe. According to her, a person's success, values, and truth eventually matter.

For the unversed, rumors about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce surfaced after the couple unfollowed each other on social media. The two got hitched in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram, but in March 2025, they were officially granted a divorce.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna set to start Cocktail 2 in August, target late 2026 release