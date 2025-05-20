The Royals Season 2: Why director is unsure about future of Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s series?

The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, was released on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The show received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Many people loved the storyline and their fresh pairing; a few criticized their performances. However, ever since its release, fans have been demanding a second season. Now, director Priyanka Ghose opened up on its sequel and shared that she is unsure about it, as the director will come in after the script is ready.

In an interview with India Today, Priyanka Ghose was asked about the potential sequel to The Royals. She shared, “When we were filming it, there was constant banter on sets, and we used to joke about what we would do in Season 2. But I don't think any of us had given any serious thought to what it would be.”

Talking about the same, she further added, “Also, the way PNC (Pritish Nandy Communications) works, the directors will only come in after they have kind of written the script. So, as far, we have no idea about what's been planned, but we could wait for the producers to make a formal announcement.”

Earlier, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Lisa Mishra opened up on the second season of The Royals and humorously stated that she even wants to know about it. She added, “On a serious note, Call Me Bae’s Season 2 was announced within a week of Season 1’s release. I hope the same repeats with The Royals.”

According to her, if the show keeps on getting positive reviews, the makers will go ahead with the sequel, as the first part left many things uncovered.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Lisa Mishra, and more in pivotal roles. The series is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

The official synopsis stated, “When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition.”

