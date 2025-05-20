Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 6 India: Horror thriller holds strong with Rs 2.75 crore on Tuesday

Final Destination: Bloodlines continues its steady run at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 2.75 crore on the sixth day of release. The film’s strong weekday hold, especially on a working Tuesday, has brought its total domestic net collection to an impressive Rs 27.25 crore. For a niche horror title facing direct competition from the big-budget Mission: Impossible —The Final Reckoning, this performance is more than commendable.

Here’s the day-wise Indian box office breakdown so far:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 4.25 crore Day 2 Rs 5.00 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 6.75 crore Day 5 Rs 2.75 crore Day 6 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 27.25 crore

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the long-running Final Destination series. Written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the film follows Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits a terrifying premonition from her dying grandmother — one that connects her to a deadly structural failure in 1968. As death starts closing in, her family becomes the target. The film also stars Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and horror icon Tony Todd.

Following the success of Final Destination 5, this new installment was initially pitched as a reimagining of the franchise. After years in development and early plans for a direct-to-streaming release on HBO, Warner Bros. shifted gears in 2024, giving the film a theatrical treatment. It was shot in Vancouver in early 2024 after a delay due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Bloodlines was released in the US on May 16 and has already become the best-reviewed entry in the series. It has earned USD 105.7 million globally so far.

In India, it has stood tall against Mission: Impossible 8, benefiting from strong word of mouth and genre loyalty. Today’s Rs 2.75 crore reinforces the film’s staying power. As it nears completion of its first full week, Final Destination: Bloodlines is well-positioned to further strengthen its Indian box office numbers, defying expectations of a niche-specific film.

