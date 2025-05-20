Denzel Washington Snaps at Photographer at 2025 Cannes Film Festival: Here’s All About Their Heated Argument

Denzel Washington happens to be one of the most prominent names in the Hollywood film industry. And while a lot of big names are known to attend the highly acclaimed film festival, Cannes, the actor from Man on Fire was seen to be involved in a heated argument, that too with a photographer.

As per reports, Denzel Washington had had enough of a pushy photographer on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. This was during Spike Lee’s outing, Highest 2 Lowest. In case you might not know, Denzel Washington happens to lead the movie.

Interestingly, the outing is a fifth feature that the Remember the Titans actor has done with Spike Lee. Also, this was the first time Denzel Washington had attended the Cannes Film Festival since 1993’s Much Ado About Nothing.

A video posted by the New York Post showed the actor from The Magnificent Seven pointing a finger at the photographer while also shouting “stop” at him.

Further in the footage, the photographer is seen trying to laugh off the confrontation when Denzel Washington approaches him. The photographer can be even seen putting his hand around the actor’s arm, as Washington was seen pulling his arm away and again screaming to stop.

It is crucial to know that the photographers at the Cannes Film Festival are known to be shouty as they wish to grab the attention of stars present at the highly acclaimed event.

Meanwhile, the actor was awarded a surprise Honorary Palme d'Or by Lee before the screening of Highest 2 Lowest, during its premiere. Not only that, but the director of Cannes, Thierry Fremaux, also introduced a montage of Washington's films that included Malcolm X, as well as Mo' Better Blues, which happens to be some other works by Lee.