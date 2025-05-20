The Royals: Did Ishaan Khatter feel his shirtless scenes were overdone? Series director REVEALS

Ishaan Khatter recently starred in The Royals alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He played the role of a charming prince, and his shirtless scenes in the show became a talking point among the netizens. Now, the series’ director, Priyanka Ghose, has revealed whether Ishaan felt that those scenes were overdone.

In a recent interview with India Today, The Royals director Priyanka Ghose was jokingly asked if there wasn’t enough budget for Ishaan Khatter’s shirts. In response, she explained that all of his character’s shirtless scenes were already part of the script she received. She added that those scenes felt natural and didn’t seem forced or overdone.

Talking about Ishaan’s own feelings about the scenes, Priyanka mentioned, “Also, Ishaan is a very aware and intelligent actor and wouldn't have agreed to take his shirt off at the drop of a hat. He is always very conscious of that, and there were times when he even discussed if we were overdoing it.” The director also shared that there was a stylish wardrobe for him, and they would have liked to feature more of it in the show.

In The Royals, Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Aviraaj Singh, a prince. The synopsis on the official streaming platform stated, “When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition.”

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter dropped a special message acknowledging the love he received for The Royals. He shared, “I’ve been seeing your messages, letters, essays even!! It’s insane and makes me wanna reach through the screen and give you all a hug. Thank you for the overwhelming love, really. It means the world and fuels the fire.”

The Royals stars Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter is currently in the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2025. His film Homebound is set to premiere in the Un Certain Regard section on May 21. Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa are also part of the cast.

