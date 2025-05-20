Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 4 India: Collection dips to Rs 4.75 crore amid slow momentum

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning dipped further in its box office numbers on Tuesday, Day 4, collecting an estimated Rs 4.75 crore net in India, despite the benefit of PVR INOX’s Blockbuster Tuesday offer. The Tom Cruise-led action espionage spectacle, despite being one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year, has seen a relatively average performance so far. With limited competition from domestic titles, the film was expected to dominate the box office more decisively.

Here’s the day-wise India net box office collection for Mission: Impossible 8

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 15.50 crore Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 4.75 crore Total Rs 41.75 crore

While the weekend start was solid, especially with back-to-back collections of over 15 crore on the first two days, the film has shown a noticeable drop since Monday. Despite glowing critical acclaim and a major promotional push, The Final Reckoning is yet to find strong traction among the Indian masses.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise and serves as a direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One. The film sees the return of franchise regulars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Angela Bassett alongside Cruise. With a reported budget of USD 300 to USD 400 million, it ranks among the most expensive films ever produced.

Initially envisioned to be shot back-to-back with its predecessor, the film underwent several production delays, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. After resuming in early 2024, filming wrapped up in November of that year. The movie had its world premiere in Tokyo on May 5, 2025, followed by a screening at the Cannes Film Festival before its upcoming stateside release on May 23.

While The Final Reckoning has opened to largely positive reviews, its India box office trajectory suggests that it may fall short of expectations unless it picks up steam heading into the second weekend. The film will need a solid hold in the coming days to maintain momentum.

