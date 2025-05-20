What made Ishaan Khatter say ‘you absolute monster’ to The Royals co-star Vihaan Samat? Reason will leave you in splits

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s series The Royals has been generating buzz ever since its release on May 9. The lead actors won praise for their remarkable performances, but Vihaan Samat, portraying Ishaan’s brother Digvijay Singh, also made a lasting impression on the audience. Recently, the CTRL actor shared insights into how he prepared for his role and revealed his favorite moment, slapping Ishaan during filming, which made him say, “You absolute monster.”

In an interview with SCREEN, Vihaan Samat was asked about his favorite scene to film. He explained that his character Digvijay often appeared defeated throughout the series while Aviraj, played by Ishaan Khatter, received most of the attention and praise.

However, he highlighted one particular scene where the brothers were portrayed as equals, with Digvijay possibly even having the upper hand. As many fans might expect, this was the confrontation scene between the two siblings.

Vihaan Samat recalled the slap scene, explaining that he initially approached it professionally and gently, ensuring Ishaan Khatter was alright.

However, the mood shifted when director Priyanka Ghosh encouraged him to give a genuine, hard slap for the final take, saying it was acceptable even if Ishaan’s face turned red, as they had already captured what they needed. Vihaan admitted that he did slap Ishaan quite hard, and Ishaan’s authentic reaction was kept in the final cut of the show.

Vihaan shared that everyone behind the scenes fell silent because the slap was so loud, and even the director of photography was laughing. When the director called “Cut!”, the entire crew burst into laughter. Ishaan reportedly called him an “absolute monster,” although he seemed like he wanted to slap Vihaan back, he took it all in good humor.

When asked if his preparation for the role involved a lot of cooking, Vihaan explained that he had grown up around cooking since his mother has been a longtime cook. He mentioned spending time in the kitchen with her and casually cooking simple dishes like broccoli, carrots, and chicken during his college days.

He also shared that watching MasterChef on TV helped him easily grasp the cooking competition aspect. Additionally, Vihaan said they received some practical training in skills like cutting, chopping, and pureeing to make the cooking scenes appear natural on screen.

