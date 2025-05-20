Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller remains steady with Rs 2 crore on 3rd Tuesday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Raid 2 marks the theatrical comeback of filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta after six years. The recently released film is the sequel to the 2018 movie, Raid. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the new crime thriller has completed 20 days of its theatrical run. Produced under the banner of T-Series, Raid 2 has earned Rs 2 crore today.

Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, Raid 2 performed on an outstanding note in its extended first week. It earned Rs 92.75 crore in the first eight days at the box office. In the second week, the collection of the crime drama stood at Rs 38.5 crore. In the third weekend, the Ajay Devgn starrer registered a net collection of Rs 12.5 crore.

On the 20th day, the net business of Raid 2 was identical to what it earned on the third Monday, i.e., Rs 2 crore. The film maintained a steady hold while being aided by the Blockbuster Tuesdays movie offer. It would have experienced a drop today otherwise. While the footfalls are higher, ticket prices are lower today, which has cancelled out its growth today.

The total collection of the Raid sequel stands at Rs 147.75 crore. It will enter the Rs 150 crore club in the third week.

Day/Week Net India Collection Extended Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore Week 2 Rs 38.5 crore Day 16 Rs 2.75 crore Day 17 Rs 4.25 crore Day 18 Rs 5.50 crore Day 19 Rs 2 crore Day 20 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 147.75 crore

Going by its performance, Raid 2 has the potential to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in its full run. Co-produced by Panorama Studios, the crime drama currently has three competitors: Kesari 2, Mission: Impossible 8 and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Raid 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

