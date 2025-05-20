The Devil’s Plan season 2 WINNER revealed: Kyuhyun, Jung Hyun Gyu, Yoon So Hee, and more vie for 380 million KRW prize

The Devil’s Plan: Death Room or The Devil’s Plan Season 2 is the latest unscripted show to hit Netflix series. The finale of the show was revealed via episodes 10, 11, and 12, airing on May 20. It came down to Yoon So Hee and Jung Hyun Gyu in the death match, an intense fight between the two masterminds. Finally, it was former Heart Signal contestant Jung Hyun Gyu who took home the prize money of over 380 million KRW (approximately 273,000 USD).

Jung Hyun Gyu, who maintained a neutral stance from the start of the game, was led into traps and even formed his own alliances. However, all the struggle finally came to fruition as he stood in a face-off against one of his closest friends, Yoon So Hee. The two, known to be very peculiar and dedicated to their problem solving mission, have previously proven their mettle on multiple occasions, having found clues in the most nerve-wracking situations.

The finale round also turned out to be a battle of brain versus brain, as the two did not leave any stone unturned to ensure a victory with flying colors. The best-of-three game tested their math skills as well as quick thinking traits, proving to be a race against time for the spot of the winner. Finally, Jung Hyun Gyu rose on top, and indeed it was a coup many would be envious of.

At the start of this week’s episodes, it was Choi Hyun Joon, Yoon So Hee, Kyuhyun, Jung Hyun Gyu, Kang Ji Young, 7high, and Son Eun Yoo, who were trying for the 380 million KRW pot of reward. The former reality TV star took it home, much to the delight of his fans.

The Devil’s Plan: Death Room came to a celebratory end after a successful run for its pilot season, which resulted in actor Ha Seok Jin.

