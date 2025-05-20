BUZZ: Will Mohanlal starrer Thudarum delay its OTT release after garnering Rs 100 crore in Kerala alone?

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. As the film is still running successfully in theaters, it is reportedly postponing its OTT release.

As per a report by 123 Telugu, the Mohanlal starrer is expected to arrive a bit later than expected due to its impressive theatrical run. The film was initially reported to hit the streaming platform JioHotstar without an official date.

While in most scenarios, films arrive on OTT platforms in a span of 4 weeks. However, it seems that Thudarum will arrive a few days later. While an official confirmation about the same hasn’t been made, it is said that the film’s potential postponement is likely to take place due to its impressive run at the box office.

As the movie had crossed 24 days at the box office, we had reported that it had grossed Rs 108.80 crores from Kerala alone. Interestingly, owing to the movie’s success, the makers of Mohanlal’s Chotta Mumbai have decided to postpone its re-release from the actor’s birthday on May 21, 2025.

Coming to the movie, Thudarum is a dramatic thriller which features the tale of Shanmugham, fondly known as Benz, who lives in the hill town of Pathanamthitta.

Leading a quiet life with his wife and children, he treats his prized possession, a black Ambassador car, as a member of the family. In a twist of fate, the car becomes embroiled in a police case, leading him to face several challenges.

As the story progresses, Benz comes face to face with a dire consequence. How he overcomes the situation forms the rest of the movie. As Mohanlal plays the lead, the film showcases an ensemble cast of actors like Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, and many more in key roles.

On the work front, Mohanlal has recently wrapped up his upcoming film Hridayapoorvam with veteran director Sathyan Anthikad. The actor will also be appearing in a cameo role for Kannappa.

