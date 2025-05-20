Denzel Washington Had 'Great Evening' at Cannes 2025 Despite Heated Exchange With Photographer, Says Actor's Rep

Denzel Washington didn't let a brief red carpet incident overshadow a night of celebration at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 19 in France.

The 70-year-old actor was attending the premiere of his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, alongside director Spike Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky. During a red carpet interaction, a photographer appeared to grab Denzel's arm while trying to get his attention. In response, Denzel firmly told him, "Stop it, stop it," and pulled his arm away before rejoining his cast members. Videos of the heated argument went viral online.

Advertisement

Despite the tense moment, Denzel's representative confirmed to E! News that the situation didn't impact his evening. "It was a great evening," the rep told the publication on May 20.

Inside the theater, Denzel was honored for his iconic career and his role in the film, which marks his first collaboration with Spike Lee in 20 years. The actor was visibly emotional as Lee presented him with a surprise honorary Palme d'Or.

"This is a total surprise for me, so I'm emotional," Denzel said in his acceptance speech. "It's a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again, brother from another mother, and to be here once again in Cannes."

He added, "We're a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well. I'm blessed beyond measure. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all."

Advertisement

Highest 2 Lowest also stars A$AP Rocky along with Jeffrey Wright as Paul Christopher, Wendell Pierce as Gabe, Ice Spice as Marisol Cepeda, and Ilfenesh Hadera as Pam King. The film follows the original plot of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low, with some slight tweaks.

It will hit theatres in the United States on August 22. On Apple TV+, the film will start streaming from September 5.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer: Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey Are Up Against Worst Dinosaurs Amid DNA Heist