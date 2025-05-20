Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Akshay Kumar's film nets Rs 30 lakh on 5th Tuesday; gets aided by movie offers

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Released on Good Friday, Kesari Chapter 2 will soon close its curtains while ending its more than a month-long theatrical run. The legal drama, co-produced by Karan Johar, is headlined by Akshay Kumar along with R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles. Here's what Day 33 of Kesari 2 looked like at the box office.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh maintained a steady hold at low levels. The Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer earned Rs 30 lakh on the fifth Tuesday, which was identical to its earnings on Day 32.

The performance of the film was aided by the Blockbuster Tuesdays offer, which facilitates the audience booking the tickets at discounted prices. The ticket rates range from Rs 99 to Rs 149 at selected PVR Inox theaters every Tuesday.

The footfalls of Kesari 2 are higher; however, the ticket prices are cheaper today. Without the movie offers, the historical drama would have had a 10 percent customary drop otherwise.

In the fifth weekend, Kesari Chapter 2 registered Rs 1.5 crore net business. Cut to Week 1, the courtroom drama earned Rs 45 crore, followed by Rs 27.75 crore in the second week. Also featuring Ananya Panday, the legal drama on C Sankaran Nair collected Rs 9 crore and Rs 5.45 crore in the third and fourth weeks, respectively.

Advertisement

The cumulative collection of Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial is recorded as Rs 89.3 crore so far.

Days/Weeks Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 9 crore Week 4 Rs 5.45 crore Day 29 Rs 0.40 crore Day 30 Rs 0.50 crore Day 31 Rs 0.60 crore Day 32 Rs 0.30 crore Day 33 Rs 0.30 crore Total Rs 89.3 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Is Kesari 2 based on The Case That Shook The Empire? Vote for your answer down below. Yes No

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Akshay Kumar starrer holds steady; earns Rs 30 lakh