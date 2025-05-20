Ananya Panday takes up ‘maasi’ duties for little nephew River but we can’t decide who is cuter; WATCH

Ananya Panday's candid posts are what we live for! She likes to keep it honest and real with her fans and followers through social media. Just like that, she recently shared an aww-so-cute video with her nephew, River, showcasing 'maasi' love, and we just can't get enough of them.

On May 20, Ananya Panday posted an adorable video on her Instagram stories with her nephew River as she fed him juice from a baby sipper. However, what made the video all the more cute was that the little one was chewing the sipper's teat instead, highlighting the actress' struggle feeding him.

This cute act left Ananya in splits as she noted the infant's antics, yet she adorably continued with her 'Maasi' duties. In addition to this, Ananya posted another cute picture of the little one as he enjoyed his juice. Going gaga over him, she wrote in the caption, "Can I bite him," followed by multiple crying emojis.

Reacting to the post, several fans dropped multiple red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section. Several users also had their hearts melt, witnessing the cute bond between Panday and her nephew.

A user called her, "Ya sweet maasi," while another stated, "Can't decide who's cuter baby river or Ananya?" Resonating with the actress, a user went on to accept, "Struggle is Real!!!!! To feed the baby." Another fan praised her "Good Feeding" skills.

For the unversed, River is the son of Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, and Ivor McCray. She is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. Alanna’s brother, Ahaan Panday, will soon be making his acting debut with YRF-backed, Saiyaara.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2, led by Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Her performance as Dilreet Kaur Gill was widely appreciated by the audiences.

Going further, she has an exciting line-up of projects, including Call Me Bae 2 and Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshay. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film was announced last year in November with multiple romantic posters featuring both stars. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film will be released in 2025.

