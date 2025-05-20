'Mom, Tom Cruise wants to video call': BTS' Jin shares sweet moment with Mission Impossible star on Run Jin; WATCH

BTS' Jin and Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, two icons from completely different worlds, came together in a moment fans never expected. Jin and Tom Cruise, star of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, not only shared the screen but also had a genuine conversation that left everyone excited.

On May 20, Bangtan TV released the highly anticipated episode of BTS' Jin's variety show Run Jin, featuring a special appearance by Tom Cruise. During the episode, the two chatted, creating an unforgettable moment for fans.

After Tom Cruise left, Jin had to complete a mission to deactivate a bomb, but what caught everyone's attention was the behind-the-scenes moment with Tom Cruise. Jin, acting like a true fan himself, took the opportunity to make a video call with his family—his mom, grandfather, and uncle, introducing them to the Hollywood star.

BTS' Jin told his mom, "Mom, Tom Cruise wants to video call you." The family was seen enjoying a meal together. Tom Cruise asked where Jin's grandfather was, and Jin promptly showed him on the call. He also introduced his uncle through the video chat.

Though the call was short and simple, language barriers didn't stop the connection. Jin's family and Tom managed to communicate using basic phrases and friendly smiles. As the call ended, everyone said their goodbyes warmly. Tom even said, "Nice to meet you and goodbye," before they disconnected.

Afterwards, Tom shared how wonderful it was to see Jin's family sharing a meal, appreciating the close bond. The two then shared a heartfelt hug, wrapping up the memorable video.

This brief clip quickly went viral and captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Not only did BTS' Jin meet the Hollywood legend, but he also made sure his family got to meet him, too—a truly touching gesture.

This marks Tom Cruise's 13th visit to Korea and his first appearance on Run Jin. And if Jin ever gets an opportunity in Hollywood, we know exactly who he'll want to call first: the iconic Tom Cruise.