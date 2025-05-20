Janhvi Kapoor expresses excitement for Cannes 2025 debut in customized ‘Homebound’ nightwear, a look every girl can relate to; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. It will mark a significant moment in her life, and she has been keeping her fans equally involved in it with her social media posts. Before turning heads at the red carpet, the actress recently posted a couple of adorable pictures flaunting her customized nightsuit with her movie, Homebound’s name on it.

On May 20, Janhvi Kapoor posted cute pictures in her yellow nightwear on her Instagram stories. The front side of the suit had her initials ‘JK’ in the upper right corner. Displaying a goofy and playful energy, the actress sported a pout and held her eye mask right above her eyes.

It was followed by another picture as Janhvi faced her back against the camera, sitting across the window. On the back of her nightsuit, it also had "Homebound Cannes 2025" written. Interestingly, the Param Sundari actress didn’t write anything alongside the pictures and the caption indeed is not needed, as these scream enough about her excitement.

Take a look

It was earlier in the day that she had posted a picture of her plate of pancakes with a fork and a knife. “Cannes Ready? T-1 day” was written with a chocolate sauce alongside.

Speaking of Homebound, the film for which Janhvi is currently in Cannes is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The director is back in Cannes after 10 years of his debut film, Masaan's premiere.

Homebound also features Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the key roles. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers, while Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is the executive producer.

Not just Janhvi, the entire team of Homebound is consistently sharing the pictures, infusing excitement amongst fans. The film will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in the Un Certain Regard section on May 21, 2025.

On the professional front, Janhvi will be next seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the love story set against the intercultural differences is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It is set to release on July 25, 2025.

