Meet actor whose father was CEO, mother owns jewelry brand but he chose different path and is now among popular Bollywood faces

Today, we take a look at the journey of an actor who has carved a niche for himself in the industry through his distinctive choice of roles. He is none other than Vihaan Samat. From gaining recognition with Call Me Bae and CTRL to his recent appearance in The Royals, Vihaan has come a long way.

Before Call Me Bae, Vihaan Samat appeared in his debut American film, Worth, which was released in 2020. He made his Bollywood debut the same year with the web series Mismatched, and later earned critical acclaim for his performance in Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

Vihaan Samat was born on March 9, 1996, in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta). Although his birthplace is Kolkata, he spent his formative years in Mumbai, where he also completed his early education. Vihaan studied at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Later, The Royals actor pursued higher education in the United States, enrolling at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. There, he earned a degree in media arts, laying the groundwork for his career in acting and entertainment.

For those unfamiliar, Vihaan Samat comes from an accomplished family. His mother, Vanita Samat, is the founder of the well-known fashion jewellery label.

His father, Yogesh Samat, has carved a remarkable path in the corporate sector and currently serves as a director at a leading company. Throughout his career, he has held several senior leadership roles, including positions as a consultant, CEO of major firms, marketing manager, and product manager at reputed organizations.

Hailing from a well-established family, Vihaan Samat has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry with a blend of talent and charisma. His growing popularity is evident from his Instagram following, where he currently boasts over 407K followers.

