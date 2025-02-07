NJZ formerly NewJeans announces new song release in March after group name change

NewJeans, the popular K-pop girl group, has rebranded themselves with a new name, NJZ, following their contract termination with ADOR and HYBE. Following the announcement, the group has also revealed that they will be releasing a new song soon in March.

On February 7, 2025, NewJeans took to Instagram to announce their official rebrand as NJZ. Shortly after, all five members, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, went live to connect with fans and discuss the change. During the broadcast, they revealed that the group will be making a comeback in March, marking their first release under the new name. This will also be their first comeback since their double single in May 2024, which featured the title track How Sweet and the B-side Bubble Gum. Additionally, the members shared that they will soon be signing with a new agency.

On the same day, the group released teasers announcing their name change and updated their social media branding. Their newly launched account, originally @jeanzforfree, has now been changed to @njz_official, solidifying their rebrand for future endeavors.

Previously, NewJeans took to their new Instagram page, jeanzforfree, and held a contest for fans to provide suggestions for temporary group name change. The group will be taking name suggestions for the next two days.

On the same day, the group addressed the ongoing legal battle between them and their agency, ADOR, which operates under HYBE. The members have appointed Shin & Kim LLC (Sejong) as their legal representatives to address these legal challenges. They claim the agencies abandoned and replaced them while spreading baseless rumors through media and online platforms. The members also allege attempts to manipulate them by secretly approaching their parents.

NewJeans held an emergency press conference and announced they had decided to terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR. The reason for the abrupt decision was the company’s failure to meet the group’s list of demands. In response to the contract termination, ADOR announced that it had filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to uphold its exclusive contracts with Newjeans.