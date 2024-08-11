Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha’s The Auditors heads to finale with highest ratings yet; Bad Memory Eraser follows behind

Shin Ha Kyun and Lee Jung Ha’s ongoing drama The Auditors is already a hit and its ratings ahead of the finale speak volumes. With 7.3 percent, the drama achieved its highest Saturday ratings yet and surpassed Bad Memory Eraser and other dramas. Meanwhile, the new drama Romance in the House is now closely following The Auditors.

According to Nielsen Korea’s report on August 10, The Auditors starring Shin Ha Kyun and Lee Jung Ha has recorded a 7.3% average nationwide ratings on its latest episode. This marks the drama’s highest ratings yet for a Saturday episode, which has been receiving lower ratings compared to Sunday.

The main reason behind the drama’s soaring success is its intriguing plot. It depicts the story of an auditor and his strong team who set out to eradicate rampant corruption happening inside JU construction. This legal drama also stars Jin Goo, Hyeyeon, and more talented actors who successfully add intrigue to the narrative, making it a hit.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new drama Romance in the House debuted with a 4.8% nationwide average ratings, showing a promising start with its first episode. This quirky rom-com is headlined by SHINee’s Minho, Son Na Eun, and Ji Jin Hee.

On the other hand, MBN drama Bad Memory Eraser with Kim Jaejoong, Lee Jong Won, and Jin Se Yeon also achieved its highest Saturday ratings yet. Premiered on August 2, the drama’s fourth episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 1.5%.

This fantasy rom-com depicts the story of a star tennis player who loses his self-esteem after an injury. Later, with the help of a memory eraser, he removes his past self. As he gets reborn with a new sense of confidence and self-esteem things change for both him and the people around him.

Finally KBS2TV’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic returned to its position as the most-watched Saturday drama. On its latest episode, the drama bagged a whopping 12.4% nationwide average rating. Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo are leading this ongoing rom-com, which aired its first episode on March 23.

