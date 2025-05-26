Park Bo Young reveals WHY it felt like 'shooting 2 dramas' while working on Our Unwritten Seoul: 'Had to memorize...'

In Our Unwritten Seoul, Park Bo Young stars as twin sisters with contrasting traits but an inseparable bond. The filming process was a considerable challenge for the actress, as she had to master playing two distinct characters. She recently discussed the difficulties of her role, especially during scenes featuring interactions between the twins. As per a Variety report, she compared the experience to juggling two full dramas at once.

Park Bo Young, known for her roles in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Melo Movie was embarked on a fresh project playing dual roles in Our Unwritten Seoul. With the airing of its first two episodes on May 24 and 25, fans have loved the show, making its ratings soar. Through the drama, viewers witnessed Park Bo Young's flawless performances on screen, but what remains unseen is the immense hard work that went behind it. Regarding playing Yoo Mi Rae and Yoo Mi Ji, she said, "It was much harder than I had imagined."

Park Bo Young revealed initially thinking that in the scenes where the sisters interacted, she would just have to memorize the entire script of that part, but later realised "it didn’t work that way." Explaining the intricacies of the roles, she said, “I had to memorize Mi Ji’s lines separately, and then Mi Rae’s separately. It honestly felt like shooting two dramas at once.” In some joint scenes of the twins, there was a stand-in to assist the actress, however, in some special effects scenes, she had to converse with literally "thin air."

She also mentioned that normally she had to react to her scene partner's performance. But in Our Unwritten Seoul, she also had to anticipate and respond to her own performance as the twin sister, since she was playing both roles. This required her to predict how her "other character" would behave, adding complexity to her acting. However, the actress can be said to have used her almost two-decade of acting experience to do justice to the twin roles.

Her ability to bring depth and distinctiveness to each character showcases her talent, and the effort she put into making their relationship believable, is evident in every scene.

