Melo Movie's Park Bo Young plays perfectionist corporate worker twin in Our Unwritten Seoul; first look out now

The upcoming romantic coming-of-age drama Our Unwritten Seoul (formerly UNknown SEOUL) stars Park Bo-young and GOT7's Jinyoung as leads. The story revolves around twin sisters who have nothing in common except their physical appearances. Recently, the production team unveiled new stills, giving fans a glimpse of Park Bo Young's dual role as the older twin. Previously, her blonde look for the younger sister's role generated huge buzz among fans.

In Our Unwritten Seoul, Park Bo Young will take on the challenge of bringing to life two characters of opposite personalities– a sports prodigy Yoo Mi Ji and an academic high achiever Yoo Mi Rae. In the recently released stills by tvN, we see the Melo Movie star as the elder twin Yoo Mi Rae, working diligently in an office. She has a serious expression and looks efficient in her job. From printing important documents to presenting the company's upcoming projects, she handles it all well.

She is neatly dressed in shirts and suits, exuding confidence and professionalism. Both she and her younger sister excel in their respective fields and lead their lives normally, until an incident creates problems for both. After an accident cuts short Yoo Mi Ji's athletic career, she resorts to Yoo Mi Rae for help. During that time, Yoo Mi Rae might take her twin's place and fulfill her commitments.

One of the twin sisters, likely while living as the other twin, will cross paths with lawyer Lee Ho Su, played by The Witch's Park Jinyoung, leading to interesting dynamics and complex romantic developments in the story. Perfectionist Yoo Mi Rae, who is supposed to be contributing to the planning and strategy team of a public corporation, might be seen on the track and field, pretending to be her sister. From Yoo Mi Rae's personality to her well-paying job, everything about her is enviable according to her hometown acquaintances.

She efficiently transitioned her academic excellence to professional proficiency, and is the epitome of an ideal daughter and a perfectionist working woman they look up to. With Park Bo Young set to take up such diverse roles of Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae, fans are abuzz with anticipation for the series' release on May 24.

