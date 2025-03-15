Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho's Buried Hearts Ep 9-10 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect next

SBS's Buried Hearts is an engaging drama centered around Park Hyung Sik's character, Seo Dong Joo, who serves as the ruthless right-hand man to a powerful CEO within the Daesan conglomerate.

With a mysterious past and an insatiable thirst for power, Seo Dong Joo finds himself entangled in a web of corporate intrigue, betrayal, and personal tragedy. As the series unfolds, Seo Dong Joo’s life becomes increasingly chaotic, and fans eagerly anticipate the dramatic twists that lie ahead.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience can expect Seo Dong Ju to be on the way to recovery from an allergic reaction to cinnamon. As the main protagonist, it’s unlikely that he will die, though the episode may still focus on the emotional aftermath of his near-death experience. Yeo Eun Nam’s concern for him could become even more obvious, possibly leading to a shift in their relationship.

In Episode 10, Yeo Eun Nam, having already asked for a divorce from her husband, will finally be free from the burden of her forced marriage. With this chapter of her life coming to an end, she may start making choices for herself.

This newfound freedom could bring her even closer to Seo Dong Joo, especially as he recovers. Meanwhile, the ongoing battle over the 2 trillion KRW slush fund may take another unexpected turn, adding more suspense to the story.

With Episode 9 of Buried Hearts airing on Friday, March 21, 2025, and Episode 10 following on Saturday, March 22, 2025, viewers can look forward to Seo Dong Ju’s recovery, emotional moments, and major developments in both relationships and power struggles between two protagonists Seo Dong Ju and Yeom Jang Seon.

For those who can’t wait to find out what happens next, Buried Hearts is available for streaming on Disney+ in India (JioHotstar), with new episodes releasing every Friday and Saturday. South Korean viewers can also stream the drama on the OTT platform Wavve.

The show has been steadily gaining popularity, with the March 14 episode breaking ratings records.

According to Nielsen Korea, the episode of Buried Hearts achieved a notable 10.9 percent viewership, a significant achievement for a Friday episode.