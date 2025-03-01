Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho's Buried Hearts Ep 5-6 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Buried Hearts focuses on Park Hyung Sik—his boundless ambition, his downfall and his rising back from the ashes like a phoenix. In episodes 3 and 4, we see him making a plan for one last shot at survival. He tries to bluff his way out of the clutches of the ones who want him dead. They aim at having Daesan Group to themselves, with no place for an outsider like him.

Seo Dong Ju (Park Hyung Sik) desperately begs Yeom Jang Seon (Heo Joon Ho) to spare his life. When refused, he reveals he's hacked into Yeom's Swiss bank account, stealing 39 million KRW, and will only return it if his safety is guaranteed. Unbeknownst to Seo Dong Ju, Yeom plans to have him killed by Huh Il Do (Lee Hae Young) after receiving the stolen funds. The tables turn when it is revealed that Seo Dong Ju changed the Swiss account's password, making him the only one who can access the 2 trillion KRW.

Yeom Jang Seon seizes the chance to corner the Cha family, with a hidden agenda of acquiring Daesan Group. Meanwhile, Seo Dong Ju returns from a near-death experience with renewed determination, putting the powerful men on high alert. In the upcoming week's episodes, Huh Il Do will be trying everything in his power to get the money back from Seo Dong Ju. It will be available globally on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) on March 7 and 8 at 9 p.m. KST (6:30 p.m. IST). South Korean viewers can also stream it on OTT site Wavve. The subsequent episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday.

Prior to his disappearance, he met the chairman's illegitimate son, sparking suspicion, and asked his loved one to abandon everything and reunite with him. She has come to terms with her inability to move on from him and has made the bold decision to leave her husband's house, eagerly awaiting to reunite with Seo Dong Ju.