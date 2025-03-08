Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho's Buried Hearts Ep 7-8 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what can you expect

SBS' Buried Hearts revolves around 'Daesan man' Park Hyung Sik– a conglomerate CEO's power-thirsty right hand man with a mysterious background. As the plot advances, situations for the protagonist keep getting worse. Fans have been eagerly awaiting turning of tables. Read to know what all trouble he went through and if there's any hope of redemption from his tragic circumstances.

Park Hyung Sik as Seo Dong Ju met the love of his life, Yeo Eun Nam (Hong Hwa Yeon), after returning to Seoul. However, he was unable to recognise her, leaving her saddened. However, on her insistence he went to the Cha residence when the entire family was gathered together to celebrate Yeo Eun Nam's husband's birthday. Following Seo Dong Ju's conversation with Huh Il Do (Lee Hae Young), the Daesan Energy CEO informed Yeom Jang Seon (Heo Joon Ho) of the former's memory loss.

Yeom Jang Seon, however, suspects that Seo Dong Joo may be faking it, so he instructs his men to kidnap him and brutally torture him, aiming to make him quit the act and disclose the Swiss account password. To know if the memory loss really is a part of a big scheme of Seo Dong Joo, watch the episodes 7 and 8 of Buried Hearts in on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) on March 7 and 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST). South Korean viewers can also stream it on OTT site Wavve. The subsequent episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday.

Seo Dong Joo’s questioning of Huh Ildo whether he is the one who shot him, adds on to the suspicion. An intriguing plot twist emerges when Secretary Gong reacts strangely to Seo Dong Joo referring to himself as Seong Hyeon, the name of her long-lost son. A conversation between Yeo Eun Nam's mother and her hints at a dark history surrounding the child, raising the possibility that Seo Dong Joo may indeed be Seong Hyeon, as evidenced by his haunting dreams of a traumatic childhood. His older sister also reveals that he had lost his memory once before, in his childhood, now the question arises how he regained his memory back then.