Park Hyung Sik’s Buried Hearts is the most-watched show of the week, Seo Kang Joon's Undercover High School sees rise in ratings

The battle for K-drama supremacy is heating up as newly premiered shows Buried Hearts and Undercover High School experience a promising surge in viewership. Both dramas, which premiered this week, saw their second episodes outperform their debuts, signaling growing audience interest and setting the stage for an exciting competition.

On February 22, Buried Hearts, starring Park Hyung Sik, recorded an impressive increase in ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama’s second episode soared to an 8.1 percent nationwide rating, marking a 2 percent jump from its premiere. This rapid rise not only reflects the drama’s growing popularity but also cements its status as the most-watched miniseries of the entire week.

Despite facing tough competition from Buried Hearts, Seo Kang Jun’s Undercover High School is proving to be a strong contender in its own right. The action-packed drama, which shares the same time slot, also saw a notable increase in its second episode, reaching a 6.6 percent nationwide rating. While its overall ratings remain slightly lower than Buried Hearts, Undercover High School excelled where it mattered most; it was the most-watched drama on Saturday among viewers aged 20 to 49, securing an average rating of 2.8 percent in this key demographic.

While Buried Hearts and Undercover High School enjoyed success, other ongoing dramas faced challenges in maintaining their viewership. Sci-fi romance When the Stars Gossip, starring Lee Min Ho, which is approaching its grand finale, hit an all-time low of 1.783 percent nationwide, signaling a lack of momentum as it nears its conclusion. Meanwhile, the fantasy thriller The Witch recorded an average nationwide rating of 1.7 percent for its third episode. Although the drama still has time to turn things around, its slow start raises concerns about whether it can attract a larger audience as the story progresses.

While the battle among newly premiered dramas intensifies, For Eagle Brothers remains a dominant force in weekend programming. The series continued to draw in massive viewership, maintaining an impressive nationwide rating of 16.3 percent on Saturday.

With both Buried Hearts and Undercover High School showing upward trends, the competition between these two new dramas is just beginning. As their stories continue and characters develop, their ratings battle will only grow fiercer in the weeks to come.