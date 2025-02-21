Buried Hearts Ep 1 Review: Park Hyung Sik’s visuals don’t do much for the long-winding and awkwardly tense start

Buried Hearts, the latest revenge thriller set to hit South Korean networks and K-drama fans’ screens stars Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho. Playing Seo Dong Ju and Yeom Jang Sun respectively, the story follows a man who hacks into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion KRW and the other who unknowingly loses the said amount.

In the first episode of Buried Hearts, a power showcase from Daesan Group’s Chairman Cha Gang Cheon via his secretary, Director Seo Dong Ju, ensues. For almost the entire part, Park Hyung Sik’s character uses his looks and wits to get the best out of the situation, much to the elation of his boss. However, the celebration is short-lived as the actor is easily overpowered by Huh Joon Ho’s Yeom Jang Sun who wields his National Intelligence Service past, to take control of the situation.

Watch the Buried Hearts trailer:

Amidst all this, Hong Hwa Yeon’s Yeo Eun Nam enters as the light in Seo Dong Ju’s life and his one treasured secret from his chaotic work life. Their love story, a whirlwind romance, shows cracks right from the get-go as you get introduced to a nasty scheme being run behind his back. There is constant tension being built between the two and you are led to believe that she tries to kill him. The string becomes taut by the end of the episode where a very predictable turn of events brings it to a close.

Park Hyung Sik is finally able to show off some emotion, instead of the stoic face he manages to keep otherwise and you feel like life has been breathed into the show again. There are awkwardly sprinkled fight scenes amid monetary breaks in the mind games, and you’re left to decide which one you prefer— spoiler alert neither is good— it eventually culminates in a cliffhanger, not making a strong case for the show.

It’s not all too bad as Woo Hyun’s Cha Gang Cheon adds some fun moments, giving a breather to the tense progression of the show. There’s hope for Heo Joon Ho, who has not done much so far to bring calamity to his rival, raising stakes in the coming episodes. The slush fund scenario is also yet to be introduced keeping us anticipating. For now, we’ll wait, and watch.

Buried Hearts is now streaming internationally on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India).