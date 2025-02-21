When the Stars Gossip EXCLUSIVE: Alex Hafner on friendship with Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, controversial morula arc and more

Ahead of When the Stars Gossip's highly anticipated finale episode, we had a chat with actor Alex Hafner, who plays the role of an astronaut from IOU. Embodying Santiago Gonzalez Garcia, aka Santi, on the set of a 50 billion KRW space project is no joke, and the 35-year-old enlightened us about his experience working alongside globally popular Hallyu stars Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, who are now his good friends.

When the Stars Gossip follows the story of an OBGYN named Gong Ryong, played by Lee Min Ho , who goes on a tour to space with a Korean-American astronaut, Eve Kim, played by Gong Hyo Jin . Over the span of 10 days, their love story blooms. Shot over the course of a year, with its editing taking just as long, the K-drama finally premiered on January 4, 2025, and is set to air its final episodes this weekend.

Check out our exclusive chat with actor Alex Hafner below, where he talks about the struggles of filming with a green screen, hanging on wires, and adapting to a new setting amid an almost entirely Korean cast, as well as learning and exchanging cultures.

What was the ice-breaker while working on set with the cast of When the Stars Gossip?

The easiest way to break the ice on any set? Snacks. Whether I brought them or someone else did, they always got people talking. And since When The Stars Gossip had a very warm and collaborative environment, there wasn’t much ice to break—everyone was incredibly welcoming and the food-sharing culture created an instant bond.

Advertisement

What is the usual perception of shooting a space drama, and why did you end up picking the role? What was your takeaway from the show?

Most people associate space dramas with films like Gravity or Interstellar—big, existential themes like isolation, loneliness, and human innovation. But I didn’t go into this project with any preconceived notions. I was just fascinated by the story, and when I read the script, I was in. My biggest personal takeaway? A complete reexamination of myself. Being in a new country, working in a new industry, and spending so much time in an unfamiliar setting made me rethink a lot—how I deal with isolation, how I manage my thoughts, and how to actively reshape my own mindset. I became more aware of how to break negative cycles before they take over.

And on a lighter note? I had such an amazing time that I’m learning Korean now. It’s a challenge, but it keeps me connected to this incredible experience.

Advertisement

What was your experience with wire scenes, and what trouble did the cast members have while shooting those?

The wire is tough. It’s the fastest to get in and out of compared to the rotating harness setup (which is usually on a fork, sometimes on a double wire), but it’s physically demanding. When your body gets tired, it’s hard to stay relaxed, which can lead to small, involuntary movements. And in a zero-gravity scene, even the slightest misstep means redoing the take, which only makes you more exhausted.

But like any form of training, your body adapts. The real challenge came when we had breaks between wire days—if we didn’t do it for a week or more, it felt like we had to relearn everything. For the rest of the space crew, their biggest hurdle was simply catching up. [Lee] Min Ho, [Gong] Hyo Jin, and I had already gone through all the early struggles during the Soyuz capsule sequences, so when the rest of the cast joined later, they were making the same mistakes we had already figured out. But they were quick learners. Also, we eventually learned how to mimic the floating movement without having to actually be suspended for close-ups, which was a major relief.

Advertisement

One of the most divisive scenes so far has been whether destroying the morula was right or not. What’s your take on it?

Santi is torn. On one hand, he learns that he can be fertile—his dream of having a family is suddenly possible. But on the other hand, it was without his consent, with an ovum that isn’t even his wife’s. It’s a massive violation. His joy and hope are juxtaposed with anger and shame.

And then, to see it discarded—it’s like watching his dream get thrown away. But at the same time, he knows that if he ever had a child, it would have to be with his wife, the right way. So, his own emotions are in complete conflict with each other—his ego vs. his love, his hope vs. his morality. And before he can even fully process it, the decision is made for him. It’s traumatic.

I think that’s what makes the scene so powerful—it raises the question of ethics vs. progress, which is something we constantly debate in real life. And the fact that it has sparked so much discussion? That’s exactly what the writer intended.

Advertisement

If you were to personally travel to space as a tourist, what would you do if you were almost left behind, much like Gong Ryong was?

If I ever went to space, I’d want to fully experience it—learn about the experiments, understand how things function differently up there, and just stay engaged with everything around me. A spacewalk would be the ultimate dream, though they don’t exactly let tourists do those. That must be one of life’s most humbling experiences.

And if I were left behind like Gong Ryong? I don’t know… I’d probably try to stay calm and think logically, and communicate with those on the ground. But if all hope was lost? Maybe I’d just drift into the atmosphere and enjoy the view on the way out.

Who are you the closest to among the cast members? What kind of exchanges usually happen in the When the Stars Gossip group chat?

We’re all close—we’ve been to each other’s homes, we’ve shared holidays together. But if I had to pick, I’d say I’m probably closest to Gong Hyo Jin—she’s like my big sister. That inspired me to decide that Santi should aim to be steadfast in his bond with Eve, and when that couldn’t happen, he would feel as though he was betraying their friendship.

As for the group chat? The logo is just stars, no words, which I find poetic. The conversations we have there? Probably the loftiest ones I’ve ever had—pun intended.

Advertisement

If you had to reunite with these actors in different projects, what would you want the story or genre to be?

Getting the chance to work with any of them again would be magical, just like this project was. It’s rare for actors to reunite on a second project, so if it ever happened, I’d love to make it count.

With [Lee] Min Ho, I’d love to do a period piece, maybe something colonial that explores imperialism and the moral dilemmas surrounding it – but he’s already done that, I guess. So maybe something abstract. We’ve had debates about ethics and philosophy, so it would be fun to channel that into a project. With Gong Hyo Jin, something adventurous, but with a spiritual element—she actually had me take part in her family’s Ganggangsullae, a traditional dance and symbolic ritual for Chuseok (fall harvest holiday), which was an incredible experience. Because of that spirituality and the fact that we’re both adventurous people, a White Lotus-type project popped into my mind.

What kinds of projects are you looking to take on next?

I’m drawn to roles that challenge me—whether it’s a romance, something completely absurd, or a historical drama that transports you. I love stories that explore connection in unexpected ways, especially when they tap into themes of identity, solitude, or reinvention. I’d also love to take on a project that captures the feeling of being out of place yet finding meaning—something in the vein of Lost in Translation. Anything that pushes boundaries and deepens the human experience is always exciting to me.