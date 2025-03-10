Park Jin Young’s The Witch and Lee Je Hoon’s The Art of Negotiation set new records as ratings double; read details

K-dramas are taking the entertainment world by storm, with a few series reaching unprecedented viewership highs. The mystery romance drama The Witch captivated audiences as it approached its final week, achieving its highest rating. According to Nielsen Korea, the show recorded an impressive 3.1% average rating, more than doubling its initial premiere rating of 1.2%.

Meanwhile, The Art of Negotiation showcased its growing popularity, nearly doubling its rating for its second episode. The drama soared to an impressive 6.1%, marking a significant jump of nearly 2% from its debut the night before.

In addition, tvN’s The Potato Lab continued to gain traction, securing a 2.0 rating for its fourth episode, while KBS 2TV’s For Eagle Brothers reached a remarkable all-time high of 19.6%.

The Witch follows the story of a young woman shrouded in mystery and danger. While many believe she is a witch, one man, her former classmate, refuses to accept this label and sets out to uncover the truth.

Determined to understand why she is feared, he begins gathering information, unraveling the mystery surrounding her. However, there is a terrifying pattern—any boy who confesses his love for her mysteriously ends up dead. As he harbors feelings for her himself, he must suppress his emotions while seeking the truth, knowing that revealing his love could cost him his life.

Adapted from the webtoon Manyeo, the drama is directed by Kim Tae Gyoon and written by Cho Yu Jin. Starring Roh Jeong Eui as Park Min Jeong (The Witch), Park Jin Young as Lee Dong Jin (the man determined to uncover the truth), Lim Jae Heok as Kim Jung Hyeok, and Jang Hee Ryung as Hae Eun Sil. The final episode is set to air on March 16, 2025.

The Art of Negotiation revolves around a brilliant negotiator who mysteriously disappears, only to return years later as his former company faces financial ruin.

Once a key figure in the M&A team at Sanin Group, he vanishes without explanation, leaving for Hawaii under undisclosed circumstances. Rumors spread that he was demoted, but the truth remains hidden.

Three years later, Sanin Group is on the brink of bankruptcy, drowning in 11 billion dollars of debt. As the company’s last hope, Yun Ju No is summoned back to Korea to turn things around. With the support of CEO Song Jae Sik, he forms a new M&A team and dives into high-stakes negotiations, striving to secure deals that could determine the company's fate.

Will he succeed in saving the Sanin Group, or will he fall short? Can he rise as a legend in the corporate world and be hailed as the God of Negotiation?

Premiering on March 8, 2025, the series will run until April 13, 2025. The cast includes Lee Je Hoon as Yun Ju No, Kim Dae Myung as O Sun Yeong, Sung Dong Il as Song Jae Sik, Jang Hyun Sung as Hae Tae Su, Oh Man Seok as Lee Dong Ju, and Ahn Hyun Ho as Kwak Min Jeong.