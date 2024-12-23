The Art of Negotiation special sneak peek: Lee Je Hoon as expert negotiator exudes commanding presence in upcoming 2025 K-drama

The Art of Negotiation is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Je Hoon in the leading role. A new sneak peek of the show has been released, showcasing the actor taking up a role as an expert negotiator. With a new hairdo, the show has managed to raise anticipation among fans further.

On December 23, 2204, a sneak peek for JTBC’s upcoming K-drama releases dropped, creating excitement among fans. In the video, Lee Je Hoon is seen in silver hair and has a constant, strong presence as soon as he enters a room. He is continuously inside a room full of officials in a corporate setting, making huge deals that can lead to major changes.

Watch The Art of Negotiation trailer

The plot follows legendary M&A expert Yun Ju No, renowned for his unparalleled negotiation skills, as he navigates high-stakes corporate deals. Lawyers O Sun Yeong and Choi Jin Sun work alongside him, forming a formidable team that tackles complex mergers and acquisitions involving major corporations.

Lee Je Hoon takes up the role of Yun Ju No, expected to add his own flavor to the character. The actor has new projects lined up for 2025, including Taxi Driver Season 3 and Signal season 2. He has appeared in multiple shows such as Chief Detective 1958, Taxi Driver Season 2, Big Bet Season 2, One Dollar Lawyer, and Signal, among others.

Besides Lee Je Hoon, the cast list includes Ahn Hyun Ho, Sung Dong Il, Kim Dae Myung, Cha Gang Yun, and more. Directed by Ahn Pan Seok, acclaimed for works like The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, One Spring Night, and Something in the Rain, the director is set to delve into the office genre. The show is set to be released in the first half of 2025.

