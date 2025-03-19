Park Seo Joon dragged into Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dating scandal: Here’s why

As the scandal involving actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron continues to send shockwaves through the South Korean entertainment industry, an unexpected name has now been dragged into the controversy: actor Park Seo Joon. A seemingly innocuous Instagram post from the Itaewon Class star has sparked an online debate, with some netizens and media outlets speculating about his potential connection to the ongoing issue.

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun initially erupted following claims that he had allegedly dated Kim Sae Ron while she was still underage. The resurfacing of past reports, leaked messages, and newly emerged allegations suggested that their relationship may have lasted for six years and that Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, might have played a role in Kim Sae Ron’s financial difficulties before her passing.

Adding fuel to the fire, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, known for its exposés on high-profile South Korean celebrities, has been at the forefront of revealing alleged evidence regarding Kim Soo Hyun’s relationship with Kim Sae Ron. The channel has continued to release content suggesting that GOLDMEDALIST engaged in questionable practices that worsened the actress’s situation, further intensifying public scrutiny.

On March 16, Park Seo Joon took to Instagram to share a photo from his trip to Paris. His caption read, "What was I doing in Paris? Garo?" a statement that, under normal circumstances, would not have raised any eyebrows. However, Garosero Research Institute quickly seized upon the word "garo", interpreting it as a possible reference to their own channel. Given the timing of his post, just as the Kim Soo Hyun controversy was dominating discussions, speculation arose that Park Seo Joon was subtly addressing the scandal in some way.

Further complicating matters, Garosero Research Institute noted that Kim Soo Hyun allegedly had a nickname, ‘YouTuber Kim Pari.’ This led some netizens to speculate that Park Seo Joon’s mention of "Paris" in his caption was not coincidental, but rather a pointed reference to the embattled actor. The possibility that Park Seo Joon was subtly calling out Kim Soo Hyun or making an indirect comment on the controversy became a topic of debate.

Following the sudden wave of speculation, fans of Park Seo Joon quickly stepped in to defend him, dismissing the allegations as baseless. Many pointed out that Park Seo Joon has a history of referencing photo orientations in his captions. In a previous Instagram post from December 2024, he had used the term "vertical" when posting a portrait-mode photo, reinforcing the idea that "garo" (meaning horizontal) in his latest caption simply referred to the landscape format of his Paris image.

Critics of Garosero Research Institute also argued that the channel was grasping at straws, looking for connections that did not exist in order to generate further controversy. Some netizens even suggested that Park Seo Joon’s post was entirely unrelated to the scandal and that the timing was purely coincidental.

Despite the growing online discussion, neither Park Seo Joon nor his agency has made any official statements addressing the speculation. It remains unclear whether he is aware of the controversy surrounding his caption or if he plans to clarify its meaning in the near future.