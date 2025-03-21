Kim Soo Hyun's agency is preparing sincere apology, evidence of 'key actions' leading to Kim Sae Ron's death: Report

Kim Sae Ron's family revealed certain compromising photos and videos of Kim Soo Hyun, through a YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute, alleging it was taken when he dated the late actress in her minor days. On March 20, the actor's co-owned agency GOLDMEDALIST announced taking legal action against the bereaved family and Garosero for posting a butt-n*ked photo of his. A day later, they revealed preparing a sincere apology while also preparing materials to prove Kim Soo Hyun's innocence, as per K-media D Newsen.

According to the agency's statement, they are planning to expose some of Kim Saeron's "key actions" that allegedly led to her unnatural death. As per them, Kim Soo Hyun's crisis management team gathered the insights and evidence by conversing with the late actress' acquaintances and agency staff members. They revealed some of their findings to include the fact that Kim Saeron attempted to self-h*rm her wrist while she was an artist managed by GOLDMEDALIST.

The reason for the same was alleged to be her "severe depression and impulse control disorder", that she dealt with even before her infamous 2022 DUI case took place. They also mentioned the public backlash they might face for revealing the sensitive details about the late actress, raising questions like whether it was really necessary to go that far or saying things like that they could just admit their fault and apologize sincerely for it. However, as per them, "things in this world are not that simple" and that they would present an apology statement only after presenting evidence to clear their name of responsibility in Kim Sae Ron's death.

Advertisement

As per them apologizing before explaining themselves would automatically mean acceptance of the allegations made against them. As per them, it was "impossible" for them to prove that the actors did not date when Kim Sae Ron was a minor and thus, they were focusing on finding situations or actions that might have led to her death. They accepted that if Kim Soo Hyun paid a visit to Kim Sae Ron's funeral home and assured her mother saying that they didn't have to worry about the debt repayment notice of the late actress, the "hell might not have unfolded".