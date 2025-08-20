Jimin makes the world go ‘delulu’, BTS member’s influence pushes for new addition to Cambridge dictionary

BTS’ Jimin’s influence goes far and wide. Ever since his debut as a part of the septet, he has managed to grab millions of fans, making him one of the most loved celebrities on social media. Countless hashtags going over billions of uses across Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok and more platforms, his imaginary world has managed another impressive feat. It was reported that among the many words added to the Cambridge dictionary this year, ‘delulu’ has been a fan favorite, made more palatable by Jimin’s fans.

Advertisement

Jimin boosts delulu ‘sales’ globally

According to a JoongAng report, the BTS member’s fans have made it more global and widely acceptable word online thanks to their constant and continued usage of the slang. Meaning, delusional, the initially funny implication has now been heavily linked to fandom culture and the spread of fan service. As per The Times of England (The Guardian), Jimin’s fans birthed a viral TikTok trend, with them uploading his photos with the caption “revealing my boyfriend”, in a perfect example of the use of ‘delulu’ online.

While many would ridicule it at the start, the word has now become widely acceptable and with its acceptance in the famed Cambridge dictionary, it’s unlike to die down anytime soon. Jimin’s influence has not just made fans take on good deeds and spread social awareness on multiple topics, but also allowed them to engage in fun internet trends.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the singer is currently in Los Angeles with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook, as the team works on their spring 2026 comeback album. His most recent social media update showed him going for a swim at a scenic beach in the US with his same-aged friend as they played around with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Since leaving South Korea earlier in July, Jimin has been overseas filming and recording for the team’s post-military album slated for a release in the coming year.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM calls fans his ‘greatest strength’ despite ups and downs, reveals what members tell him often: ‘You did well but…’