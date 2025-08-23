Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan kickstart shoot for Priyadarshan’s movie with pooja ceremony

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting on the big screens after 18 years with the movie, Haiwaan. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, began shooting in Kochi on August 23, 2025, with a pooja ceremony.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite for Haiwaan

Taking to his official social media handle, Akshay Kumar shared a video alongside Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan, announcing the beginning of the shoot. Sharing the video, the Khiladi actor said, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan (We are all a bit devilish… some saint from the outside, some monstrous from inside).”

Advertisement

“Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, Priyadarshan Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling,” Akshay added.

Here’s the official post by Akshay Kumar:

As the shooting commenced, the producers, KVN Production, posted pictures from the set with the caption, “Legends. Reunion. Action. Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan back together in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan. Shoot starts today!”

Check out the post:

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan last appeared in a film together back in 2008 with Tashan.

More about Haiwaan

Haiwaan is an upcoming Hindi language movie starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is a remake of Mohanlal’s thriller flick Oppam (2016).

The movie is set to release in theaters in 2026, with actors like Kajol, Bobby Deol, Boman Irani, Sayami Kher, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Asrani, and Einar Haraldsson playing pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s next movie

Akshay Kumar is soon set to appear in the lead role for the movie Jolly LLB 3. The black comedy legal drama is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, marking the third installment in the Jolly LLB film series.

Arshad Warsi will co-star, reprising his role as Jolly Tyagi from the first installment. The movie also features Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Annu Kapoor, Boman Irani, Seema Biswas, and many more in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theaters on September 19, 2025.

Akshay Kumar also has the horror comedy Bhoot Bangla in his lineup of upcoming releases. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the heist action movie Jewel Thief, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala to launch Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30