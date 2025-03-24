Park Seo Joon's remarks about minors resurface amid Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: 'Only a fraction of...'

Actor Park Seo Joon, who is known for his roles in popular dramas like Gyeongseong Creature, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class and Hwarang, has found himself at the center of attention for a different reason. Amidst the ongoing dating scandal surrounding the late Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun, Park Seo Joon's past comments on minors have generated significant online buzz. The clip where he was seen talking about minors was from a variety show in 2023.

The clip in question featured Park Seo Joon in the popular tvN show You Quiz on the Block, where he recalled his time at the Cheongju Prison for fulfilling his mandatory services. Mentioning the crime reportage of the nation, he said, "I realized that only a fraction of serious crimes actually become known to the world. I saw many people who showed no remorse." However, what shocked the actor the most was "how common crimes against minors were." His next statement about his own way of trying to resolve the situation won hearts.

He stated, "It was so disturbing that I decided that if I ever became successful, I would do something to help children." The reason the video was reexamined was his latest social media post. The actor posted two series of his Channel photoshoot diaries on Instagram on March 13 and 16 and captioned them as "What did I do in Paris? Horizontal." This comment sparked speculations of him taking a dig at Kim Soo Hyun amid his ongoing minor dating scandal with Kim Sae Ron.

As per fans, it had two latent indications—the first was that Kim Soo Hyun’s nickname was YouTuber Kim Paris. The second one included the Queen of Tears' actor's exchange of love letters with Kim Sae Ron, referring to each other as horizontal and vertical. All these minute details are being followed by fans and industry insiders due to Kim Soo Hyun being accused of being in a relationship with the late actress, from November 19, 2015, to July 7, 2021. The starting period of their relationship has been claimed to be during Kim Sae Ron's tender age of 15.