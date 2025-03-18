NOT Park Seo Joon or Jung Hae In But THIS star replaces Kim Soo Hyun as 2nd highest paid Korean actor amid Kim Sae Ron row; report

A post titled The Identity of the Male Actor Who Earns 500 Million KRW per Episode recently appeared on an online community, and revealed the actor who replaced Kim Soo Hyun as the second highest-paid South Korean actor, as per K-media N Entertainments' March 17 report. Kim Soo Hyun previously held the spot with his projects like It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) and One Ordinary Day (2021).

He reportedly got paid 500 million KRW for filming each episode of the above mentioned dramas. However, for his last series, Queen of Tears, he charged a lower amount, due to the high production cost of the project, as per an industry insider. According to reports, Kim Soo Hyun received 300 million KRW for his appearance per episode of the romance drama, also starring Kim Ji Won. In total, he earned approximately 4 billion KRW from the eight episodes of One Ordinary Day and 4.8 billion KRW from the 16 episodes of Queen of Tears.

The actor who dethroned Kim Soo Hyun as the second highest-paid South Korean actor is Park Hyung Sik. He reportedly earned 500 million KRW for his appearance in each episode of Doctor Slump (2023), also starring Park Shin Hye. With the series having 16 episodes, his total earnings from its filming can be said to be 8 billion KRW. His ongoing revenge thriller drama, Buried Hearts, is expected to fetch him an even higher per-episode fees, although the exact amount is not known yet.

The increase in the earnings of the South Korean actors can be attributed to the growing popularity of OTT series and more K-content getting released on globally popular OTT giants like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime video. Kim Soo Hyun's upcoming drama, Disney+'s Knock Off was expected to be a great hit, due to the kind of buzz just its first look teaser created. However, after the actor got unpopular after getting embroiled in a minor dating controversy with the late Kim Sae Ron.

He could have gone back to his 500 million KRW earnings or even received a higher per-episode amount, taking back his second-highest paid spot. However, the dating scandal made the probability unlikely.

