Was Kim Soo Hyun romancing Ahn So Hee while dating Kim Sae Ron in 2015? All we know about alleged cheating

The controversy surrounding Kim So Hyun and Kim Sae Ron seems to end not anytime soon. Following Kim Sae Ron’s history of dating scandals, new allegations have emerged, bringing Kim Soo Hyun, the Queen of Tears actor, into the spotlight.

As per Sina, reports now claim that Kim Soo Hyun was allegedly involved in a double dating scandal, simultaneously maintaining romantic relationships with both Korean actress Kim Sae Ron and a former member of Wonder Girls, Ahn So Hee.

Speculation about Kim Soo Hyun's alleged double dating surfaced when Garosero Institute revealed that the actor had supposedly been in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron for six years, starting in 2015.

Interestingly, in the same year, rumors circulated that he was also secretly dating Ahn So Hee. These allegations have reignited interest in Kim Soo Hyun’s personal life, raising questions about the authenticity of these claims.

According to a Chinese blogger, Ahn So Hee’s rumored relationship with Kim Soo Hyun was extremely private.

The blogger claimed that Ahn So Hee was so cautious that she avoided opening her curtains, fearing that she might be photographed.

A report from Kbizoom even mentioned a curtain shop employee who stated on social media that Kim Soo Hyun had personally ordered blackout curtains with the strict instruction that "no light should enter the room", which many interpreted as an attempt to maintain secrecy of their relationship.

Advertisement

Later, during what was believed to be the couple’s alleged dating period, Ahn So Hee moved into a new home. In a vlog she posted after relocating, she subtly hinted at newfound freedom, stating that she could finally open her curtains and enjoy the sunlight.

Ahn So Hee's remarks led fans to speculate that she and Kim Soo Hyun had broken up and gone their separate ways, as she no longer needed to hide behind blackout curtains.

However, according to Sohu, such reports could be clickbait, especially at a time when fans are already scrutinizing Kim Soo Hyun. The outlet suggested that the allegations of double dating might be exaggerated or unrealistic.

Additionally, back in 2015, when the rumors initially surfaced, both Kim Soo Hyun and Ahn So Hee denied the claims. The accusations never gained traction due to a lack of verified evidence supporting the notion that Kim Soo Hyun ordered blackout curtains specifically for dating purposes.

Advertisement

Once the alleged dating rumour news broke, media outlets like Sina, Sohu, 163, and iFeng issued warnings about the circulation of rumors regarding Kim Soo Hyun's personal life.

As the dating scandal between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron intensifies, the truth of these allegations remains uncertain. Without concrete evidence, it's advised not to believe in such claims.