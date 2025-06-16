Park Bo Gum channels Yoon Dong Ju on GOOD BOY set as he celebrates his 32nd birthday: 'Trying to live kindly'

Park Bo Gum marked his 32nd birthday on June 16 with warmth, gratitude, and a light-hearted celebration on the filming set of GOOD BOY. It’s his currently airing K-drama.

Known for his thoughtful nature and grounded personality, the beloved actor gave fans a peek into how he spent his special day. He was surrounded by his team, a themed cake, and a personal message that struck an emotional chord with many.

A birthday celebration that packed a punch

Taking to Instagram, Park Bo Gum shared a series of photos from the GOOD BOY set. The centerpiece of the post? A red cake shaped like a boxing glove! It’s a perfect nod to his character, Yoon Dong Ju, who is a former boxer turned elite police officer in the drama. Moreover, in one of the pictures, Park can be seen posing with white boxing gloves, possibly a gift. He fully embraced the theme with his signature cheerful expression.

The actor also posted several group photos with fellow cast members, including Seo Jung Yeon and Lee Jung Ha. Other images captured candid and joyful moments with the crew behind the scenes. It gives fans a glimpse into the camaraderie shared among the team.

A personal caption that moved fans

Though the photos delighted fans, it was Park Bo Gum’s caption that truly stood out. Reflecting on his journey, he wrote, “Who’s born good? I’m just trying to live kindly. Because I don’t want to regret.”

This simple yet profound statement resonated with fans who admire him not just for his acting but also for his humility and introspective nature. His words quickly began circulating on social media platforms, with fans praising his sincerity and emotional maturity.

What is GOOD BOY about?

GOOD BOY stars Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun in lead roles. It tells the story of former national athletes who enter the police force through a special recruitment program. Swapping their medals for badges, they dive into a world filled with corruption, injustice, and crime. They’re armed with athletic skill and a sense of duty.

The series brings action, comedy, and drama. It showcases Park Bo Gum in a role that combines charm with a strong moral compass. With six episodes aired and ten more to go, the drama is gaining momentum, and fans are excited to see how the story unfolds.

