Decoding the Economics of Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna film recovers Rs 85 crore from non-theatrical sources

Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and a host of other actors, is all set for a grand theatrical release on 20th June, 2025. The film's trailer was released in grand fashion, at the audio launch event attended by the cast and crew of the movie. The advance bookings are set to open very shortly and the excitement is high. Let's dive deep into the film's economics and understand how well it is placed, as it hits theatres.

Advertisement

Kuberaa was sanctioned as a Rs 100 crore budget film. However, the movie went overbudget by around Rs 20 crore, making it a Rs 120 crore budget film. With Print and Publicity expenses of Rs 10 crore, the total cost of the film stands at around Rs 130 crore.

The movie has recovered a hefty amount of Rs 85 crore from non-theatrical revenue sources. Prime Video has purchased the digital rights (all languages) of the film for Rs 50 crore. The music rights have been sold off for a sum of Rs 15 crore. Star Maa has bought the satellite rights of Kuberaa for Rs 20 crore. The non-theatrical recoveries have provided the producers with a good cushion despite their movie going overbudget.

The movie needs to recover Rs 45 crore theatrically and for that, it will need to do atleast Rs 100 crore gross worldwide. This does not seem like a task for the star-studded crime thriller. If the movie strikes a chord, this number should be crossed in the first few days itself.

Advertisement

The Economics Of Kuberaa Are As Under

Particulars Amount Cost Of Production Rs 120 crore PnA Rs 10 crore Total Budget Rs 130 crore Digital Rights Rs 50 crore Satellite Rights Rs 20 crore Music Rights Rs 15 crore Total Recovery Rs 85 crore Amount to recover Rs 45 crore

Dhanush's highest grossing movie to date is his last film Raayan, which grossed slightly over Rs 150 crore. He is on the crest of a wave, targeting to score his highest grosser, again, with Kuberaa. Whether the actor delivers his highest grosser and his biggest hit is to be seen.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Kuberaa.

ALSO READ: Kuberaa Trailer Review: Dhanush as a cunning beggar, Nagarjuna moves in shadows, and Rashmika Mandanna binds the chaos— it hits hard