When Kiara Advani called Kareena Kapoor Khan a '10 on 10' and opened up on Bebo's traits she'd want in her child

Kiara Advani is soon expected to give birth to her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra. The Bollywood couple announced their pregnancy through a cute post in February, taking the internet by pleasant surprise. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for baby Malhotra to arrive. But before that special day comes, we got our hands on an old interview of the mom-to-be. In that, she revealed what qualities of Kareena Kapoor Khan she would like her baby to have.

During the promotions of Good Newwz, which starred Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Akshay Kumar, the expecting mother spoke about having twins. She was asked if she was to have twins, then what combination would she like? To this, the actress instantly replied, "I just want two healthy babies that God can gift me."

Following this response, Kiara was asked what qualities of Kareena she would like her child to have. To this, the pregnant actress instantly replied, "Her confidence, her expressions, her aura. All her qualities. She is a 10 on 10." Well, we absolutely agree with her.

Talking about her work front, the actress will next be seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. The first look of the war drama, directed by Ayaan Mukerji, has already been released and has created quite a buzz amongst fans. Apart from the two biggest stars coming face to face on the big screen, it was the mom-to-be's bikini look that stole the show. Ever since the teaser was released, her bikini look went viral, and can you believe this was her first time wearing one on the screen?

Apart from this, she also had Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh in her kitty, but due to her pregnancy, the actress decided to prioritise family over this film and stepped out.

She made a smashing MET Gala 2025 debut a couple of months back and stole the show as she flaunted her baby bump publicly for the first time. Well, we cannot wait to meet their little munchkin.

