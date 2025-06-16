Top 10 Akshay Kumar Films At Worldwide Box Office: Housefull 5 becomes 6th highest grossing film, chases 2.0 and Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Housefull 5, is serving a high entertainment quotient blended with a murder mystery, in cinemas these days. The cruise-comedy caper, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, recently stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark globally, and now, it has emerged as the 6th highest-grossing movie of Khiladi Kumar’s career.

Housefull 5 emerges as 6th highest-grossing movie of Akshay Kumar

Housefull 5 raked in over Rs 220 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its 10 days of theatrical run. It surpassed the lifetime theatrical cume of Rustom, Airlift, Kesari, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The movie is now chasing the No. 5 spot, which currently belongs to 2.0 (Hindi). Housefull 5 is expected to surpass the final cume of Shankar’s directorial by the end of its third weekend. And then, the comedy caper will march to dethrone the lifetime box office collections of Mission Mangal (Rs 280 crore) to claim the No. 4 spot.

Housefull 5 to remain far behind its previous installment

Going by the trends, the fifth installment of the much-loved Housefull franchise will likely end its theatrical run around Rs 275 crore to Rs 280 crore gross globally. Interestingly, the movie will end up being Akshay Kumar's fourth highest-grossing movie, but it will remain behind the franchise’s previous installment, Housefull 4 (Rs 295 crore).

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 has a production budget of Rs 225 crore, making it the most expensive comedy movie in the Hindi film industry.

Following are the top 10 Akshay Kumar films at the worldwide box office:

Good Newwz: Rs 305 crore

Sooryavanshi: Rs 301 crore

Housefull 4: Rs 295 crore

Mission Mangal: Rs 280 crore

2.0 (Hindi): Rs 267 crore

Housefull 5: Rs 220* crore (10 days)

Rustom: Rs 215 crore

Airlift: Rs 210 crore

Kesari: Rs 202 crore

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Rs 200 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

