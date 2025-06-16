Why Did Will Smith Reject Inception Before Leonardo DiCaprio Came on Board? Actor Reveals ‘I’m Hurt By…’

Will Smith is getting real about the Christopher Nolan directorial, claiming it was offered to him first before being given to Leonardo DiCaprio, who went on to secure a career-defining role, rewriting history. Inception was released in 2010. Many years after it became a smash hit, the 56-year-old is revealing that he was second in line for the role of the professional thief named Dom Cobb, just behind Brad Pitt.

Will Smith’s unsuccessful run-in with Christopher Nolan’s Inception

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is no stranger to giving up roles that go on to become highly popular. Having denied The Matrix, which Keanu Reeves then took on, and then rejected Django Unchained, which was spearheaded by Jamie Foxx. Will has now opened up on another immensely popular release, which was set to be under his name.

Talking on the Kiss Xtra radio station, Will Smith said, “I don’t think I’ve ever said it publicly, but I am going to say it because we are opening up to one another, Chris Nolan brought me Inception first and I didn’t get it.” Surprisingly, the actor is chalking up the miss to his inability to understand the concept. He went on to add that he had never spoken about it before, but ‘those movies that go into those alternate realities… they don’t pitch well’. He added, “But I am hurt by those, too.”

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter shared about Smith’s alleged involvement in the project, but further details were kept under wraps. It seems that the dream-sharing film was not his worst miss, as the actor revealed how declining the Neo role for The Matrix's 'hurts too bad to talk about’ instead.

Will Smith has missed quite a few hit opportunities, but his filmography continues to be star-studded with movies like The Pursuit of Happyness receiving just as much love many years later, if not more.

